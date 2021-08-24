Electronic Dance Music – The 80s Dance Revolution
Electronic Dance Music was created from the very beginning of the 1980s. There has been such a huge rise in the popularity of the style that it has now become the most popular form in the entire world. It has been called “the new music of the 21st century”. Electronic Dance Music has been primarily created for the sole use within nightclubs, parties, raves, or at any other venue which is focused upon electronic dance-based music.oneedm.com
Comments / 0