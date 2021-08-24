Whiskey roundup: Jack Daniel's 10-year is first age-stated whiskey in a century
For the first time in more than a century, Jack Daniel’s is releasing an age-stated whiskey, but good luck getting your hands on it at first. Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey is the same whiskey the Lynchburg, Tennessee distillery produces for its insanely popular Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, but kept in oak barrels roughly twice as long and moved throughout the barrehouses to help create a more complex whiskey.onmilwaukee.com
