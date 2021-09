Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), aka The ‘Ethereum Killer,’ is, as of July 2021, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It came into existence in 2017 as an ‘Ouroboros Proof-of-Stake’ cryptocurrency having more of an academic and research-based outlook. Cardano is the result of capacious experimentation and peer-reviewed research of the Cardano team. The team wrote around 90 research papers on blockchain tech on various topics. This research forms the backbone of Cardano and makes it stand out from amongst its Proof-of-Stake peers.