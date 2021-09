It was announced yesterday that all U.S. military planes have left Afghanistan ending the United States’ longest war. President Biden is expected to address the nation about Afghanistan today as evacuations in the country still aren’t finished. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, as of yesterday, more than 122,000 people in total have been airlifted from the Hamid Karzai International Airport since last month. According to General Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, there were no U.S. citizens on the last five flights out of Kabul and no evacuees were left at the airport when the last two U.S. officials stepped off Afghan soil.