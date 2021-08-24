Cancel
Public Health

LSU: Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test required to enter Tiger Stadium

By ALEX SCARBOROUGH via ESPN
ABC News
 8 days ago

LSU will require anyone attending Tiger Stadium who is 12 years of age or older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, the school announced on Tuesday. LSU, which became the first school in the SEC to outline such a...

