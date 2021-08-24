Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

USD 308 School Board hears presentation from Keith Davis

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 8 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education heard from former NFL player and Rose Bowl Champion, Keith Davis, during its regular meeting Monday. During his presentation, Davis spoke about the importance of education in students’ lives, and how his former teachers impacted his success on and off the football field. He encouraged the Board of Education to “fill the gap,” and be a point of inspiration for the district as they plan for the coming school year.

