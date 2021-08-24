USD 308 School Board hears presentation from Keith Davis

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners made quick work of two agenda items that were tabled from their last meeting. The board approved the purchase of a new Fire District No. 3 brush truck for a total not to exceed $130,000 and declared the used 1996 fire brush truck as surplus to be sold to another Reno County fire district. The new cab and chassis will be purchased from Allen Samuels at a cost of $44,950. Contracting with Emergency Fire Equipment to build and outfit the truck will cost $83,175.28, according to Chief Bobby White.