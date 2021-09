The Nanaimo Clippers have acquired 2002 born US forward, Cole Hansen, from the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL. Hansen is a 6 ft. 2 in., 201-pound power forward from the State of Minnesota who, in his rookie Junior A season last year, played 16 games for Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL before finishing out the season with the Minnesota Wilderness. He was a 167th overall draft pick to the USHL Entry Draft in 2019 after a highly successful minor hockey career in the US High School League at the prestigious Blaine High School, in Minnesota. Over his three year career at Blaine High School, Hansen put up 102 points in 73 games including 34 goals.