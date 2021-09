Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rose to new record high levels on Tuesday supported by IT, power, healthcare and metal stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 663 points or 1.16 per cent at 57,552 while the Nifty 50 rose by 201 points or 1.19 per cent to 17,132.