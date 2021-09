If you’re anything like me, you might be wondering who all those other voices belong to on Lorde's new album, Solar Power. On album opener “The Path,” Lorde cedes control of lead vocals early on to a harmonious choir of voices. Turns out those voices belong to Phoebe Bridgers, the indie upstart Clairo, and New Zealand alt-rockers Marlon Williams and James Milne. Singing in unison like dutiful members of a church congregation, the group joins Lorde in warning against worshipping false idols. Now if you’re looking for a saviour, well that’s not me, they all croon together. It’s too bad their hypnotizing harmonies undercut that message entirely. One listen to “The Path,” and I’m primed and ready for the arrival of our lord and savior…Robyn?