Waterspouts over Panama City Beach on Tuesday? Here's why the threat is 'diminishing.'
Waterspouts over the west end of Panama City Beach Tuesday morning appear more menacing than they actually are, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service. "I think the threat in the near term is kind of diminishing," said NWS of Tallahassee Meteorologist Parks Camp. "Usually these waterspouts are fairly short-lived. They're not terribly uncommon this time of year."www.newsherald.com
