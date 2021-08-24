Cancel
Tamron offers sizzling summer deals on lenses for Sony mirrorless

By Photofocus Team
Photofocus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamron is having a limited sizzling summer flash sale, offering great savings on lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras. Hurry — these deals end August 29, 2021!. For a limited time you can save up to $100 on Tamron’s remarkable mirrorless lenses, including the 17-28mm f/2.8, 70-180mm f/2.8 and 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6. Plus, save $50 on Tamron’s wide-angle primes for Sony, as well as the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3.

