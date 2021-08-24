Sue Robins: 'There's more to life than just not being dead'
As the mother of a child with Down Syndrome, Sue Robins was no stranger to the challenges faced by patients and their families in terms of getting empathetic healthcare that addresses the mental and emotional needs. But when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 48, Robins, an author and healthcare activist, was struck by the lack of compassion and humanity within the healthcare system that consistently affected her emotional recovery. So much so that she told her story in two books and a recently published photo essay called Twenty days of radiation.www.healthing.ca
