Robby Anderson Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Carolina Panthers

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 8 days ago

Robby Anderson has agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old was entering the final year of his deal. Carolina was hoping to sign him to a new deal before the start of the regular season. The new contract includes $20 million guaranteed.

Anderson finished with 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last season. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jets.

Anderson is under contract for the next three seasons and will become a free agent in 2024.

