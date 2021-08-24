NAHC Partners With National Minority Health Association to Drive Homecare Vaccinations
WASHINGTON, D.C. & OWINGS MILLS, Md. (August 24, 2021)—Increasing the vaccination rates among home health workers is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) in consultation with industry leaders, estimate a vaccination range of 40% to 90% depending on the company and the discipline of the caregiver. With the rise of the delta variant, NAHC is joining forces with the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) and the Flex for Checks program in a concerted effort to increase vaccinations among homecare workers.www.homecaremag.com
