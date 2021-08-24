Martinez Market In Chicago Has A Burrito The Size of An Arm

Let me tell you a little story. You might know the Dan Patrick Show. It's basically a "guy-talk" show masquerading under the guise of a sports talk show. And one of the things Dan and his crew, the Danettes, do is mock drafts of non-sports topics. And one time a few years back, they did a "draft" of the months of the year. October and September were the two top draft picks. While I can't fault anyone anyone for picking a fall month, I think I'd go with September first, followed by May and April, and then October. (Like any good draft nerd, I'll over-analyze this and point out October means pumpkin-spice, and you lose points in my book for that.)