Louisiana Passes Ventilator Reimbursement Protections
BATON ROUGE, La. (August 24, 2021)—Louisiana home medical equipment (HME) providers now have more protection against payment caps for home ventilation services. The Louisiana state Senate voted unanimously to approve H.B. 594, The Protecting Home Oxygen & Medical Equipment Act, legislation that requires insurers, managed care organizations and other payers to reimburse ventilators on a continuous monthly rental basis without capping payments at the device’s purchase price. The state House of Representatives voted 84-14 in favor of the act in May.www.homecaremag.com
