Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

The Problem-Solving Treadmill (The Road to Nowhere)

gitconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people want to get better at problem-solving, but aren’t sure how to go about it. So they default to what I call the “problem-solving treadmill.”. The problem-solving treadmill is all about quantity: solve as many problems as quickly as possible. Solve one problem, move along to the next. Solve another problem, move along to the next.

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road To Nowhere#Treadmill#Ericsson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Home & GardenThis Old House

9 Cool Problem-Solving Home Improvement Products

This article appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. This factory-built glass alcove brings the outdoors in as it captures light and views from four sides. At 25 inches deep, the units come in two sizes: 76 inches wide by 67 inches tall or 99 by 83 inches. The steel frame bolts to a properly reinforced and flashed wall opening; no additional support needed. Installation typically takes just half a day. Price upon request; Marvin for retailers.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Electrification 'does not solve the transition problem': DNV

And it recommends that we lower our expectations too for hydrogen, in its latest Energy Transition Outlook. Even if all electricity were 'green' from this day forward, the world will still fall a long way short of achieving the 2050 net zero emissions ambitions of the COP21 Paris Agreement, according to Norwegian consultancy DNV. ...
Recipesgitconnected.com

You should work with virtual environments now

Imagine would you like to cook a new recipe. You read a description, select the necessary ingredients and cook according to the rules. We think the same way when we need to develop a solution using Python. The recipe is the virtual environment and the ingredients are the dependencies for the system to work.
TechnologyThrive Global

Michael Lanzone of Cellular Tracking Technologies: “Solve a Problem ”

Solve a Problem — When I started CTT, it was to solve a problem that I was personally having in tracking golden eagles. Our goal was to look for potential conflicts between migrating golden eagles and wind turbine development in the Appalachians. The existing technology only collected about 12 gps points a day, which might be 50 miles apart. We needed a way to get a lot more detailed information on how the eagles were flying. So I created a cell-tower based tracking device that collected about 240 times the data, so we not only knew where they were going, but also exactly how they got there. From there we were able to build a class-leading company, and now we’re moving into the consumer market with Terra, which will not only connect people to the nature around them, but will also innovate how migration is tracked in real time. Big problems like wildlife conservation get solved by a bunch of small steps, so find that first step and see where it takes you.
AnimalsGazette

Around the House: Pesky pigeon problem not easy to solve

Dear Ken: I have pigeons nesting under my porch roof overhang. Help! How can I send them someplace else? — Debbie. Answer: It’s a mystery why pigeons pick out one house in a neighborhood and ignore the others. But, once they do, they are very persistent. Sometimes all it takes...
TechnologyItproportal

Pattern-based authentication: Solving the password problem

Passwords and PINs have become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives; we use them at ATMs, to unlock our phones and to access various online accounts. This solution has, however, given rise to its own set of password-associated problems. How do we manage to remember all the different combinations that give us access to our vital information or services? To add to this, when thinking of a PIN code, do you typically remember the specific numbers, or do your fingers automatically follow a pattern? With the associated complexity expectations for passwords constantly developing, users are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their various accounts while remaining secure.
Computersgitconnected.com

Review Environments are Awesome

Let’s start with some background information and describe the “traditional” practice that I don’t recommend anymore. The traditional development model looks like this:. Have two branches in version control: a development branch and the main branch. Have two different environments: one for development and one for production. All development work...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Running FastAPI and celery together in a single command

FastAPI is a new and very popular framework for developing python web APIs. Celery is probably the most used python library for running long running tasks within web applications. FastAPI and Celery are often used together (the FastAPI documentation even recommends this) and applications in spaces like data science and...
Computersgitconnected.com

How to Design a Clean Database

No matter what kind of developer you are, every once in a while, we come across an API which returns data in such a way that we don’t have to spend much time understanding it. But generating this type of clean and consistent result takes time, effort, and experience. Today...
SciencePhys.org

'Tipping points' in Earth's system triggered rapid climate change 55 million years ago, research shows

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr. Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
LifestyleKVIA

Southwest trims schedule in effort to solve flight problems

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is reducing the number of flights it will operate the rest of this year. Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday that the cuts in the schedule should create a more reliable travel experience. Southwest says it will trim September flights by 27 a day, or less than 1%, and slash 162 flights a day in October, or 4.5% of the schedule. It says it will make similar cuts in November and December except around holidays.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
ChemistryCosmos

Simple chemistry could do away with chocolate’s temper trap

To make chocolate glossy, producers spend a lot of time and energy tempering it. But the addition of a couple of common chemicals found in our food could do away with the tempering process, according to new research in Nature Communications. Just like salt and ice, the cocoa butter in...
ScienceWired

So … What If Aliens’ Quantum Computers Explain Dark Energy?

When I lived in the Bay Area, I used to get together with my friend Jaron Lanier to explore the implications of spectacularly weird thought experiments. Outlandish thought experiments have been essential in the intellectual history of science, but the point isn’t the weirdness itself. The payoff of thinking about strange things like Schrödinger’s cat, the infamous cat that is alive and dead at the same time, is not necessarily that we should then “believe” in the existence of such a cat. Instead, we can hope that uncommon ideas will shed light on the murky margins of our thoughts; in the case of Schrodinger’s cat, in dealing with the question of superposition. The point is not to confuse or bamboozle people, but to eventually find a way to think that makes more sense and is a little less murky.
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
SciencePhys.org

Further evidence of 200-million-year cycle for Earth's magnetic field

The findings of a new study by the University of Liverpool provides further evidence of an approximately 200 million-year long cycle in the strength of the Earth's magnetic field. Researchers performed thermal and microwave (a technique which is unique to the University of Liverpool) paleomagnetic analysis on rock samples from...
EconomyPosted by
CBS Denver

More Turn To ‘Side Hustles’ To Bridge Pay Gap, Turn Passion Into Profit

(CBS4)– Side hustles are becoming more common, as many people are going to their regular job during the day only to go home to work a part-time gig for additional income. According to Don Strankowski with Ascend Career and Life Strategies, recent studies show nearly 45% of people have a side hustle. That number has grown since pre-pandemic life. (credit: Getty Images) “More people have taken on side hustles, but 60 million more according to recent surveys are going to be starting one,” Strankowski said. “I find that so interesting.” Many of the common side gigs use technology, which makes it easier for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy