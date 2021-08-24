The Problem-Solving Treadmill (The Road to Nowhere)

Solve a Problem — When I started CTT, it was to solve a problem that I was personally having in tracking golden eagles. Our goal was to look for potential conflicts between migrating golden eagles and wind turbine development in the Appalachians. The existing technology only collected about 12 gps points a day, which might be 50 miles apart. We needed a way to get a lot more detailed information on how the eagles were flying. So I created a cell-tower based tracking device that collected about 240 times the data, so we not only knew where they were going, but also exactly how they got there. From there we were able to build a class-leading company, and now we’re moving into the consumer market with Terra, which will not only connect people to the nature around them, but will also innovate how migration is tracked in real time. Big problems like wildlife conservation get solved by a bunch of small steps, so find that first step and see where it takes you.