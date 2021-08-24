Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Chile's Codelco and Andina supervisors agree on contract

By Fabian Cambero
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

SANTIAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned miner Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it reached agreement on a new contract with supervisors at its Andina mine.

The 36-month deal, approved by 92% of union members in a vote, does not provide a pay increase but includes a signing bonus equivalent to about $6,500 USD per member, plus incentives for meeting production goals.

“The terms of the agreement represent the best possible offer by the company in a collective negotiation taking into account the challenges of transformation and competitiveness that this division has,” said the general manager of the mine, Rodrigo Barrera, quoted in a statement.

Copper prices have soared to record highs this year, handing unions in Chile additional leverage, ratcheting up tensions in labor negotiations and putting pressure on global supply of the red metal.

Chilean copper miners continued to churn out ore without significant restrictions during a number of the COVID-19-associated lockdowns from early 2019.

However, Codelco, a major earner for Chile, is engaged a costly overhaul of its mines amid declining ore grades. The company has spent at least $250 million on a three-year plan to move the Andina mine away from glaciers, amid sharp criticism from environmentalists, and is struggling to formulate a viable plan to extend its viability.

Blue-collar workers belonging to three other unions at Andina went on strike on Aug. 12 after failing to reach a contract with the company.

Andina produced 184,000 tonnes of copper in 2020, around 10% of Codelco’s total output. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Codelco#Andina#Chilean#Covid 19 Associated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Labor Issuesmining.com

Codelco reaches new agreement with union workers

Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it has reached an early collective bargaining agreement with the five unions representing workers at its key El Teniente mine. Copper prices have soared to record highs this year, handing unions in Chile more leverage than in the recent...
Energy Industrywtaq.com

Drought may force Brazil to ration power, says Vice President Mourao

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday a severe drought could lead to energy rationing in Brazil, contradicting other officials who have said that such a step would not be necessary. Brazil, one of the world’s agricultural superpowers, is suffering from one of its worst droughts...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Chile's Cenbank hikes GDP growth prediction amid "rapid recovery" from COVID-19

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s Central Bank on Wednesday revised upwards its prediction for 2021 GDP growth to 10.5% to 11.5% from a previous estimate of 8.5% to 9.5% amid what it called the country’s “rapid recovery” from a recession caused by COVID-19. The bank said it saw average inflation for 2021 at 4.2% compared to the 3.9% it predicted previously. On Tuesday the bank doubled the benchmark interest rate to 1.5%.
Industrymining.com

Strike threat rises at BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine after union vote

A union at BHP’s Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile voted to reject the company’s latest contract offer, it said on Monday, paving the way for a potential strike at the small operation. The union had last week called on its members to reject the contract offer, saying that BHP...
Industrymining.com

Codelco says to ignore copper’s gyrations, remains bullish on demand

Copper’s recent pullback is a speed bump in an ongoing long-term growth trend, according to the world’s biggest producer of the metal. The metal used in wiring took a hit in recent weeks along with other commodities in reaction to signs of slowing Chinese growth, before recovering in the last few days as China’s success in containing a sprawling Covid-19 outbreak shored up confidence. Beyond the shorter-term ebbs and flows, copper’s strength is underpinned by infrastructure spending and the transition to clean energy and transport, Codelco Chairman Juan Benavides said Tuesday.
Congress & Courtsmining.com

Chile court orders BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine to stop pumping from aquifer

A Chilean court ordered BHP’s Cerro Colorado copper mine on Thursday to stop pumping water from an aquifer over environmental concerns, according to filings seen by Reuters. The same First Environmental Court in July ruled that the relatively small copper mine in Chile’s northern desert must start again from scratch on an environmental plan for a maintenance project.
Industrymining-technology.com

China’s Hainan Mining plans to invest $164m in lithium plant

Chinese iron ore miner Hainan Mining is planning to build a new facility to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide, with a $164m (CNY1.065bn) investment. Planned to be built in Dongfang in southern China’s Hainan island province, the plant will be equipped to produce 20,000tpa of lithium hydroxide, reported Reuters. Hainan Mining...
Worldmining-technology.com

Congo seeks revaluation for China Moly’s copper and cobalt mine

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly formed a commission to re-evaluate the reserves and resources at the Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine. The new commission would validate the compliance of China Molybdenum with its contractual obligations regarding the project. China Molybdenum owns a majority stake in the Tenke...
Energy IndustryShareCast

Ncondezi agrees targets for EPC contract

Ncondezi Energy Limited (DI) Ncondezi Energy announced on Monday that a target signature date for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) power plant contract for the integrated 300MW coal fired power project and coal mine in Tete, Mozambique has been agreed with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), with signature reverted for during the third quarter.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-London aluminium hits 10-year high on supply concerns

(Updates prices, adds quotes) Aug 31 (Reuters) - London aluminium jumped on Tuesday to a more than 10-year high and was on track for its seventh straight monthly gain as output curbs in top producer China stoked concerns of tight supply. Aluminium prices have been supported by production curbs in...
Industrykitco.com

Chinese iron ore miner to invest $164 mln in lithium production

* Hainan Mining plans to build 20,000 tpy lithium hydroxide plant. * Says island province well placed for Australia spodumene imports. * Company posted near 3,000% y/y surge in H1 net profit on Monday. By Tom Daly. Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore miner Hainan Mining Co Ltd said...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

BHP’s fossil fuel-free push gets Chile reception

MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - This was supposed to be Mike Henry’s big week. On Tuesday the BHP (BHP.AX) boss unveiled an overhaul including a $14 billion-odd sale of its oil and gas division read more to Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) as he tries to focus the miner on cleaner “future-facing commodities” like potash and metals for electric vehicles. Shareholders, though, have nixed some 15% of the company’s market value since the news. Now Chile is dinging BHP for poor water use at a copper mine.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium swings to profit in first half

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, returned to profit in the first half of 2021 on the back of higher prices for its metal, as global economies began to recover from the coronavirus crisis. The company, which is preparing for a...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

PEMEX Platform Fire Hammers Mexico’s Oil Production

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Five workers were killed and six injured in Sunday’s fire on an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) that cut about a quarter of Mexico’s oil production, the company said on Monday. The fire broke out as...
Industrymining.com

Indonesia says Fortescue, Tsingshan to invest billions in Borneo

Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group and China’s Tsingshan Holding Group could invest billions of dollars to build an industrial estate for metal smelting near a planned hydropower plant on Borneo island, an Indonesian minister said. The companies have been in talks since early this year about the project and minister of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy