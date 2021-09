A Maryland couple has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6th siege at the U.S. Capitol Complex. Christopher Price and Cynthia Ballenger were charged in a federal criminal complaint on Monday. According to federal court documents, each defendant is accused of four distinct counts which are in turn grouped together under two different federal criminal statutes: (1) entering restricted buildings or grounds; and (2) violent entry or disorderly conduct. Prosecutors have recently begun parceling out the separate subsections in such cases where different elements of the alleged offense are involved. Ultimately, however, a federal court is likely to roll the charged offenses under each subsection into one charge. If convicted as charged, each defendant faces a maximum 18 months in prison.