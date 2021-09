Update: August 17, 2021, 5:11 p.m. Eastern time – The Redditstatus.com page now says the issues that were causing its feed to not load for some users have now been fixed. If you’re trying to cast some upvotes or measure something with a banana, you might be disappointed to find out that Reddit is not working. It’s something that rarely happens, so that might come as a shock. An outage is often the cause for this, but it could also be an issue with the app on your phone. Here’s a quick guide on how to fix any problems with Reddit you might experience.