Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Airbnb Opens Homes to 20,000 Afghan Refugees

By Dan Aver y
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a tweet late Monday evening, Airbnb CEO and cofounder Brian Chesky called the displacement and resettlement of Afghans “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time.” The executive went even further, saying his company had an obligation to “step up.” As such, refugees will now be housed in properties listed on Airbnb, with funding coming from donations by Chesky and Airbnb, as well as contributions to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, a $25 million program launched in June to support displaced people and asylum seekers.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
Person
David Miliband
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Mexico#Earthquake#Airbnb Opens Homes#Airbnb Ceo#Afghans#Cnbc#Airbnb Org#Intercontinental#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
ImmigrationVox

The US needs to meet its moral obligation to Afghan refugees

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, the US took in more than 100,000 Vietnamese refugees in less than a year, a policy the government desperately needs to learn from as it deals with the impact of withdrawing from Afghanistan. With the Taliban regaining power, thousands of Afghans are poised...
ImmigrationKATU.com

Local Vietnamese Americans host, sponsor Afghan refugee families

An urgent push is underway to help resettle Afghan refugees. Right now families are needed to help host and sponsor them once they arrive in the U.S.. Washington State was one of the first to resettle Vietnamese refugees after the Fall of Saigon in 1975. Now Vietnamese Americans here are offering to help.
Immigrationmarketplace.org

Afghanistan turmoil intensifies refugee housing efforts

The federal government, nonprofits, media organizations and private contractors are still trying to get people out of Afghanistan and away from the threat of Taliban retaliation for assisting Americans during 20 years of war. If they can get out, many are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas to live in the...
Homelessthewestsidegazette.com

Uganda To Host 2,000 Afghan Refugees In 5-Star Hotels

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda will host 2,000 Afghan refugees at a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Victoria once it agrees on details on their relocation with the United States. “We are working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and we’ve secured Imperial Hotels properties in Entebbe...
ImmigrationVoice of America

How Will the World Help Afghan Refugees?

Amid the crisis precipitated by the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, global discussion on how to aid refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) at risk has led to limited action from Western nations. Canada has initiated a program for Afghans who did not work for its government to apply for...
Foreign Policyksro.com

North Bay Congressmen Aiding to Evacuate Afghan Refugees

North Bay congressmen are being inundated with requests to aid Afghan refugees seeking to flee their country. The offices of Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman are working on granting Special Immigration Visas for Afghans who aided the US during the war. In a statement, Congressman Huffman said “It’s a very fluid situation and we are working around the clock to provide information and resources to people trying to evacuate.” As of Yesterday, 28,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul with still tens of thousands seeking to flee the country. The current deadline by the US military for Afghanistan evacuations is August 31st.
ImmigrationIndiana Gazette

Afghan refugees are no economic threat to Americans

As the Taliban reconquers Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, the U.S. has a moral obligation to allow in refugees. Many Afghans worked for the U.S. during the occupation, often risking their lives to do so; they’ve earned the right to a safe home in the country they chose to support. Opponents of immigration will marshal many arguments for keeping them out, including economic ones. But letting in Afghan refugees poses no danger to the livelihoods of Americans.
ImmigrationWBUR

'There's No Holiday From History': America's Approach To Afghan Refugees

Thousands of Afghan refugees rescued by American forces will soon arrive in cities throughout the United States. President Biden wants to present a more compassionate stance on immigration after four years of anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric from the Trump administration. But conservative pundits are already spreading fear-mongering about unvetted groups arriving.
AfghanistanVoice of America

Afghan Refugees Expected in Uganda

KAMPALA - Ugandan officials have confirmed the country will be receiving 145 evacuees from Afghanistan on Sunday. After days of discussion, Uganda has confirmed it will receive evacuees from Afghanistan Sunday. The latest developments come a day after evacuations in Kabul were temporarily halted due to overcrowding at an evacuee...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. companies including Airbnb, Walmart pitch in on Afghanistan aid

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. companies including Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) are lending a hand to the people of Afghanistan after the recent collapse of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban militant group. Home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it would provide temporary...
azpbs.org

08-30-21: U.S. Withdrawal, Afghan Refugees, Arizona Agenda

The U.S. is now officially out of Afghanistan, with the last U.S. military planes leaving. What does the withdrawal mean for the future of Afghanistan and how could it impact U.S. national interests? The International Rescue Committee in Arizona is at the ready to help Afghan families with Special Immigrant Visas. The Arizona Agenda is a new media outlet that covers in-depth reporting.
ImmigrationWorld Economic Forum

Where are fleeing Afghans finding refuge?

A number of countries have stepped up to take in people escaping from the chaos in Afghanistan. Those managing to leave are the latest additions to the world’s third-largest displaced population. Most Afghan refugees have historically departed for neighbouring countries. Afghans have left their country in large numbers for the...
Homelessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Germany donates USD 2.3Mln to aid Afghan, Iraqi refugees

Tehran [Iran], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany contributed USD 2.3 million to support Afghan and Iraqi refugees in Iran, the World Food Program said in a press release on Tuesday. "The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) welcomes a generous Euro 2 million [USD 2.3 million] contribution from the Federal Republic...
ImmigrationSlate

Afghanistan’s Refugee Crisis Isn’t Over Just Because the Americans Are Out

For all the chaos and violence that surrounded it, the just-completed military evacuation operation in Kabul weeks was a stunning logistical accomplishment, ferrying 123,000 Afghan civilians out of the country in a matter of weeks. But the mass flight from the country now under Taliban rule may have only just begun, whether or not the world is ready for it.
Immigrationexpressnews.com

Goldberg: Get Afghan refugees out, and let them in

There are no good ways to lose a war, but the way America has lost Afghanistan should fill every one of us with shame. This is not because withdrawal was a mistake. For months, some national security experts have insisted that even with military victory impossible, it was worth maintaining the status quo indefinitely to forestall the sort of nightmare we’re now witnessing. After all, there were only about 2,500 U.S. troops in the country before President Joe Biden began pulling out and not a single American combat death in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy