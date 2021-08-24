Airbnb Opens Homes to 20,000 Afghan Refugees

North Bay congressmen are being inundated with requests to aid Afghan refugees seeking to flee their country. The offices of Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman are working on granting Special Immigration Visas for Afghans who aided the US during the war. In a statement, Congressman Huffman said “It’s a very fluid situation and we are working around the clock to provide information and resources to people trying to evacuate.” As of Yesterday, 28,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul with still tens of thousands seeking to flee the country. The current deadline by the US military for Afghanistan evacuations is August 31st.