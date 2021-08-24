Airbnb Opens Homes to 20,000 Afghan Refugees
In a tweet late Monday evening, Airbnb CEO and cofounder Brian Chesky called the displacement and resettlement of Afghans “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time.” The executive went even further, saying his company had an obligation to “step up.” As such, refugees will now be housed in properties listed on Airbnb, with funding coming from donations by Chesky and Airbnb, as well as contributions to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, a $25 million program launched in June to support displaced people and asylum seekers.www.architecturaldigest.com
