NFL

Steelers CB James Pierre says he's faster than his cousin, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

By Curt Popejoy
 8 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are rivals on the field. But off the field, they remain family — they are first cousins.

After practice on Tuesday, Pierre was asked whether he is faster than Jackson. Pierre said that he is — and added that if you ask Jackson, he will admit it.

Pierre is looking to crack the starting lineup at cornerback for Pittsburgh this year. The departures of Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson leave two spots up for grabs, and after a strong finish to 2020, Pierre is putting together an excellent camp and preseason. His speed would be welcome on an already elite defense.

