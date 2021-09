How did Jeopardy!'s host search end with not one, but two people being hired? Some new details are beginning to trickle out. Jeopardy! confirmed this week it has hired executive producer Mike Richards as the permanent new host of the syndicated quiz show, but there was a surprise additional detail: The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik was also hired to host Jeopardy!'s "primetime and spinoff series." Fans expressed confusion over why the show was tapping two hosts, and some even alleged Sony was trying to distract from the controversy over Richards getting the daily job. On Friday, though, TMZ reported that Bialik actually might have gotten the main, full-time gig "if she just had the time."