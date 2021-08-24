Cancel
Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're planning to travel to the UK, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, resulting in multiple lockdowns. In England, Scotland and Wales, most legal coronavirus restrictions have now been lifted, but there are still restrictions in place across the UK regarding international travel -- see more below.

TravelIdaho8.com

CDC adds 16 destinations to ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its “very high” Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” means people should avoid travel to these locations. Those...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

How to get the EU Green Pass as an American Citizen

The European Union has instituted a Green Pass, a digital and/or paper form that will allow free movement for those people within its borders that are vaccinated against Covid-19. This pass will allow you to enter museums, eat indoors at restaurants, check-in to hotels, and more. Currently, this Green Pass...
Worldtheeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19 ALERT: US Travelers Barred from the European Union

Attention, travelers from the US wanting to visit Europe: the European Union has now reportedly taken the US off its safe travel list. The delta variant has rampaged all over the United States, prompting the European Union to issue a new restriction for travelers coming from the US. The EU...
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
Public HealthBenzinga

Moderna Withdraws Additional COVID-19 Shots In Japan: What You Need To Know

After receiving reports on more contaminated vials and two deaths, Japan has suspended another million doses of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine. Black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, while pink substances were found in a different syringe filled with vaccines at the Okinawa center, Reuters reported citing NHK.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel to Malta this summer and what are the rules?

Malta has retained its place on England’s travel “green list” in the government’s latest update on international travel restrictions.The Southern European island country was first put on the green list on 30 June, and is among 24 other countries with the fewest travel restrictions for arrivals to England.The new changes announced on Wednesday, which come into force at 4am on Sunday 8 August, saw seven more countries being added to the green list, while others were moved into the red list.Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are committed to opening up international travel safely, taking advantage of the gains...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

UK travel list update - live: 7 countries added to green list, France moves to amber and PCR advised for Spain

Seven more countries have been added to the UK government’s green travel list.From 4am on Sunday, anyone returning from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.There are now 36 countries on the green list – but 16 of them, including Caribbean islands, Croatia, Malta, Israel and Taiwan are on the “green watchlist”, meaning they could be suddenly be moved to amber.Australia and New Zealand are both green – but neither are currently welcoming British travellers.France has also lost its confusing “amber plus” status, which had meant that all travellers and...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Austria lifts UK travel ban

Austria has finally lifted its blanket travel ban on UK travellers.On 15 August, it announced that arrivals from the UK, India, Russia, Botswana, Nepal, South Africa and Zambia can enter the country for non-essential reasons.Fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to undergo quarantine.The rules changed after the countries were removed from Austria’s “virus variant areas” list.“The following countries are no longer considered virus variant areas but rather ‘other countries’: Botswana, India, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Zambia. Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries do not need to self-isolate anymore,” reads the official statement on Austria’s Travel...
Travelrock947.com

Germany adds southern France to high-risk travel list

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has declared southern France a coronavirus high-risk area, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday, which means returning travellers need a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to avoid quarantine. The RKI also removed the Netherlands from its high-risk list. Both...
TravelSKIFT

What My Border Crossings During the Pandemic Tell Us About Tech and Travel

What is required for the new normal of crossing borders while living with Covid is government coordination, user experience, simplicity, and accessibility when it comes to registering and sharing data. The best countries with the smartest, most streamlined approaches will win out. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news...
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel from France resumes as UK rules change

Fully vaccinated people can now visit France without quarantining on their return to the UK, after travel rule changes came into force at 04:00 BST. Brittany Ferries said it had received a "surge" of bookings following the rule changes announced on Thursday. But travel agents said the relaxation of quarantine...
LifestyleWashington Post

Everything you need to know about traveling to Canada this summer

This story has been updated. The world’s longest international border has reopened to American travelers: On Aug. 9, Canada started welcoming back tourists from the United States, making them the first nonessential travelers to set foot in the country since the pandemic began. For some Americans, such as Sherry Marlan,...
TravelSKIFT

U.S. Adds Aruba, France, Israel and Other Destinations to Do Not Travel List

A handful of the earliest rebounding tourism economies are increasingly landing on the Centers for Disease Control’s do not travel list, pointing to the impact of the Delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several...

