The new Oculus Quest 2 sports double the storage without raising the price

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOculus has released a newly updated version of the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. This newer version doesn’t contain any significant hardware boosts, but it does come with a much-needed increase to the headset’s internal storage. The headset is now available in a 128GB version. The Facebook-owned company just released...

