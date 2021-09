As testing demand grows during the fourth Covid-19 surge, San Francisco will reopen its mass Covid-19 testing site in the South of Market. Beginning Wednesday, the site at Seventh and Brannan streets will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only and will be able to administer 500 tests per day, city officials said. Carbon Health will staff the site and Color Health will provide the testing services; results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.