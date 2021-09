The head of the N.C. Institute for Constitutional Law raises serious questions about a plan to block two N.C. Supreme Court justices from hearing a case involving voter ID. “The plaintiff in this case fought the voter ID amendment and could not win when voters went to the ballot box in 2018,” said Jeanette Doran, NCICL president and general counsel, in a blog entry. “They couldn’t win when they lost in court the last time. They are at the North Carolina Supreme Court now.”