Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Can Indigenous And Non-Indigenous Groups Work Together? Debunked Live On Tuesday's Access Utah

upr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we present a live episode of the Debunked Podcast. Host Tom Williams and Debunked Podcast host Don Lyons welcome Mary Jo McMillen, Executive Director of USARA (Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness) and Ashanti Moritz, Outreach Director for the Skull Valley Band of Goshutes' Warrior Spirit Recovery Center to debunk the myth “indigenous and non-indigenous groups can't work together to solve social problems.”

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
City
Tooele, UT
State
Alaska State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Access Utah#The Debunked Podcast#Usara#Samhsa#Rco#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy