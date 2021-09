Beak and Skiff and 1911 are back at the New York State Fair with some classic options and an all new specialty slushie, the Blue York Shark Bait. President Eddie Brennan says that once again, they crowd sourced their idea to the fans and came together to create the blueberry vodka infused concoction. “Really we’re just trying to bring everyone back to their childhood and also combine it with an adult beverage that will cool people off on a hot day,” he says.