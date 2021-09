Sharon A. Davis, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 8:29 P.M. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at SKLD Healthcare-Bryan where she was resident. Mrs. Davis was a 1954 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed as a secretary in the sales department at the Aro Corporation in Bryan retiring with twenty-five years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.