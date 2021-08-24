Cancel
NBA

Kobe Bryant Day: Lakers Honored Kobe Bryant with Special Gifts to New Babies at UCLA Hospital

By Garrett Lee
AllLakers
AllLakers
 8 days ago
The Lakers partnered with UCLA health to honor Kobe Bryant's birthday with some gifts to newborn babies this past Monday.

Some lucky parents were provided with special swag bag filled with Mamba Gifts and a special card that said "Welcome to the World!" In a city where swag bags are given out like candy, this one will be one of the more special ones this year.

"On this special day, we want to honor Kobe Bryant and celebrate you," Lakers officials wrote in the letter.

"Kobe loved his family, and so this Kobe Day, we're giving you and your family three shirts: two for your loved ones and one for you to grow into someday."

They concluded the letter, "Lakers family is for life."

