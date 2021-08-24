Evergreen State Fair returns Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6
After missing a year due to the pandemic, the concerts, animals, races, carnival rides, games, and food that provide a great finale to the summer are back. The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe is returning after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair, with the theme “Back in the Saddle Again – Open for Fun in 2021,” takes place Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6, with the venue being closed Sept. 1.www.northcountyoutlook.com
Comments / 0