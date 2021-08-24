Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, WA

Evergreen State Fair returns Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6

By Nathan Whalen
northcountyoutlook.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing a year due to the pandemic, the concerts, animals, races, carnival rides, games, and food that provide a great finale to the summer are back. The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe is returning after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair, with the theme “Back in the Saddle Again – Open for Fun in 2021,” takes place Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6, with the venue being closed Sept. 1.

www.northcountyoutlook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Lynden, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Health
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Monroe, WA
Local
Washington Government
Snohomish County, WA
Government
Monroe, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Janson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Volunteers#Animals#Zoom#Blue Mariah Band#Demo Derby#Speedway#Snohomish County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
Reuters

Evacuees anxiously follow course of California fire near Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nevada, Sept. 1 (Reuters) - Red Cross officials who have turned a Carson City recreation center into a shelter have tried to make evacuees from the wildfire raging near Lake Tahoe as comfortable as possible. Cots are placed at COVID-safe distances from each other on the gym floor,...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
Posted by
The Hill

McCarthy says GOP 'will not forget' if firms hand records to Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that Republicans “will not forget” if telecommunications companies turn phone and email records over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The comment follows the select committee sending letters to 35 companies Monday asking them to preserve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy