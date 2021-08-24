Cancel
Chicago, IL

Oscar Mayer, Lyft team up to give Chicagoans ride in iconic Wienermobile

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been an Airbnb, a setting for a marriage proposal and traveled to Alaska via barge, but never has it been available on a rideshare app until now. The iconic meat brand and Lyft are teaming up to surprise Lyft XL riders with free...

