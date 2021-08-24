Cancel
Biden won't extend Afghanistan deadline as Taliban reiterates demand for US forces to leave

By Greg Norman, Lucas Y. Tomlinson
Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has decided not to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all American troops from Afghanistan, a U.S. official tells Fox News. The development comes shortly after a Taliban spokesperson – following a meeting between leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and CIA Director William Burns in Kabul – said there will be "no extensions" to the Biden administration’s Aug. 31 date.

