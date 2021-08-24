Cancel
In New Book 'Asylum,' A Daughter Seeks To Uncover Her Parents' Pasts

kosu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Judy Bolton-Fasman about her new book, “Asylum: A Memoir of Family Secrets,” which chronicles the author’s journey to find out more about her Cuban-born mother and accountant father. Book Excerpt: ‘Asylum’. By Judy Bolton-Fasman. BURN THIS. There is a Jewish saying that an...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Depression#Storage Room#Face To Face#Art#Cuban#Jewish#Mfa#Navy
