Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

New CIO at one of Pittsburgh's biggest money managers

By Patty Tascarella
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fort Pitt Capital promotes Dan Eye to CIO as of Sept. 1 as Charlie Smith plans to retire in mid-2022.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cio#Fort Pitt Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Fast 50: Continued Growth

Holland Mortgage Advisors grew at a rate of 428% between 2018 and 2020, making it the fastest-growing company on this year's Fast 50. Holland Mortgage jumps on the remote working strategy to hire well beyond western Pennsylvania while ramping up compensation and bonuses to become Pittsburgh's fastest-growing company.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Active investment managers must consider ESG when building portfolios today

Now regulation, reporting and transparency need to catch up to strengthen ESG investing, said Lisa Jones, US CEO, president, and head of Americas, at Amundi Asset Management. Liz Skinner [00:00:03] Welcome to Three Questions, I’m Liz Skinner with InvestmentNews and I’m excited to introduce you to Lisa Jones. She is CEO and president of the US and head of America’s at Amundi Asset Management. The firm is a two trillion dollar asset manager with its global headquarters in France and US headquarters in Boston. It has an ESG heritage that goes back to nineteen twenty eight. And we’ll start off by asking Lisa about that. So thank you again for joining us, Lisa.
Retailfinancialadvisoriq.com

PayPal Could Be the Next Stock-Trading Platform for Retail Investors

Online brokerages and financial advisors may soon face competition from a new heavyweight as payments behemoth PayPal considers offering its clients a stock-trading platform, according to news reports. The company has been looking at options to let its customers trade individual stocks, two sources familiar with the plans who asked...
MarketsInvestmentNews

Tax-managed SMAs: better than ETFs?

Relying upon exchange traded funds as a passive investing solution is nothing new, but how can investors gain customization that ETFs can’t provide? Learn about the unique benefits that a custom separately managed account offers for high-net-worth investors. In this paper:. • ETF vs. SMA differences. • SMA customization advantages.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

New fund transforms Pittsburgh’s affordable housing market

Health and housing are interconnected and people’s living situations can easily increase stress and worsen existing health conditions. But it’s not enough to just create affordable housing, it also has to be located in communities with access to resources like transportation, parks and fresh food, where people can thrive. A...
Economyciodive.com

The CIO's role in maintaining a strong supply chain

Editor's note: The following is a guest article from Jason Dury, director in technology solutions at Guidehouse, and Jack O'Meara, director in cybersecurity at Guidehouse. The job of chief information officer is not for those that have trouble managing stress, time, or big issues. CIOs who take an enterprise-wide and business leadership view of their responsibilities have numerous, immensely important, wide-ranging, and both strategic and operationally detailed roles.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Vanguard robo-adviser to offer active mutual funds

Vanguard Group Inc. is upping efforts to enhance its active equity options via its hybrid, digital-and-human advice business, Personal Advisor Services, with the introduction of three high-conviction mutual funds set to debut in the fourth quarter. Vanguard plans to pair new active equity mutual funds: Vanguard Advice Select Dividend Growth...
StocksStreet.Com

Let's 'Clean Up' Our Investment Strategy With Earnings Commentary

Stocks quotes in this article: CHPT, IFF, COTY, ELF, BLNK, TTCF, BYND, TREX, KDP, PEP. When collecting information for our investment themes at Tematica Research and our Stocks Under $10 and Trifecta portfolios, we draw from lots of data, including earnings commentary from company executivesHere, we'll go through some of those recent talking points that speak to our Tematica "Cleaner Living" investment theme, and zero in on several ...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Change Your Thinking to 'WYNN'

Jim Cramer, in this exclusive sneak peek from his August Action Alerts PLUS investing call, said Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report is testament of a universal investing truth. When the story changes, it's time to change your approach to the stock. Transcript:. Let's start with...
Personal Financebizjournals

Brett Mirliani, CFA, CFP®, CPWA®

Birch Hill Investment Advisors has named Brett Mirliani as a Principal. Brett joined Birch Hill in 2015 as a Vice President and has over 25 years of experience in financial services. His responsibilities include portfolio management and business development. Brett spearheaded the integration of ESG analysis into Birch Hill’s research process. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a Certified Financial Planner™, and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor®.
Health Servicesai-cio.com

CIO Exclusive: NY-Presbyterian’s CIO to Leave in September

William “Bill” Lee, the chief investment officer at NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) Hospital will step down in September, the hospital has confirmed, “to pursue the next chapter in his accomplished career,” according to a hospital spokeswoman. Lee has been senior vice president and CIO for NewYork-Presbyterian since 2016. Lee has overseen the...
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

One Asset Manager’s Key to Success in Emerging Markets

In emerging markets, long-term stewardship is the most important quality for successful investments, according to Sujaya Desai, an analyst at the sustainable funds group at Stewart Investors. In investing, stewardship is a form of shareholder activism, most often defined as engagement with public companies to promote good corporate governance. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy