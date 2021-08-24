Maskne Skincare Subscriptions

Cancel
By Laura McQuarrie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaskne, also known as the acne and irritation that comes from wearing a face mask, can be prevented and treated with a variety of supportive skincare products and FaceTory is offering a convenient solution in the form of The Spot Fighter Duo Subscription. This subscription shares two versions of pimple patches geared towards daytime and evening use. While the AM version is ingredient-infused and suitable for wearing on their own or even under makeup, the PM patches are 100% Hydrocolloid, thicker and better suited to overnight extraction.

