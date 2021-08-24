Plant-Based Pumpkin Cold Brews

It takes just one changing leaf to turn our minds to fall, and with the (extremely small) hint of autumn in the air, we've got to ask: where's Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte at? The doughnut shop is where many of us go for our daily cup of Joe, but there have been no signs of a fall menu . . . until now. In a press release, Dunkin' revealed that it'll be dropping its signature pumpkin spice latte alongside its entire fall menu on Aug. 18 — the earliest its PSL has ever come out!