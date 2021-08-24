Cancel
Plant-Based Pumpkin Cold Brews

By Laura McQuarrie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is the time of year when fans of all things pumpkin-flavored can look forward to tons of new food and beverage products in stores and on menus, and Peet's Coffee is introducing a special plant-based treat in the form of the Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew. This new addition to the limited-time autumn menu offers a fresh take on favorites like the Pumpkin Spice atte and it matches smooth pumpkin pie-flavored oat milk foam with Baridi Blend cold brew coffee. As Peet's Coffee describes, "The result is a refreshing pumpkin cold brew beverage with just the right notes of baked pumpkin custard, creamy foam whip, and sweet seasonal spices."

