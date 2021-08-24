Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Florida mask debate split-screen: courtroom vs. classrooms

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

The coronavirus is disrupting more classrooms in Florida while lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis argue against school mask mandates in a Tallahassee courtroom. Three more school districts announced hearings Tuesday to discuss stricter mask policies to avoid more disruptions as more staff and students are sent home due to COVID-19 infections and exposures.

School boards in Orange Pinellas and Monroe counties could join at least eight other districts in defying the Republican governor, whose executive order gave parents the power to decide whether a child wears a mask to school. Together the three districts have more than 3,000 students who were abruptly told not to come back to their classrooms after positive tests or exposure.

The three-day hearing that started Monday before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper pits pro-mask parents against the DeSantis administration and state education officials who contend that parents, not schools, should choose whether their children cover up in classrooms.

The highly contagious delta variant led to an acceleration in cases around Florida and record high hospitalizations just as schools prepared to reopen classrooms this month. By mid-August more than 21,000 new cases were being added per day, compared with about 8,500 a month earlier. The state said 16,820 people were hospitalized on Tuesday, down from a record of more than 17,000 last week.

Dr. Mona Mangat, a St. Petersburg physician who specializes in pediatric immunology, testified Tuesday on behalf of the lawsuit plaintiffs that face coverings remain essential in classrooms because children 12 and under aren't yet eligible to get their shots.

“That leaves us with vaccination where we can and masking everybody,” Mangat said. “Masking of any sort that you can get your hands on is better than no masking.”

Some districts, such as the one that covers Jacksonville area schools, began the semester with a parental opt out for masks. The board agreed late Monday to adopt a stricter, 90-day mask policy beginning Sept. 7. That's in keeping with recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks at all times when indoors among groups of people.

State education officials have vowed to financially punish districts that don’t comply with the governor's executive order, contending they are violating state law unless they allow parents to opt-out their children for any reason. A lawyer for the defendants — DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the state school board and education department — said the order heeds the state constitution and the Parents Bill of Rights law that took effect in July.

Orange County s board has been pressured by pro-mask parents and teachers to follow the federal health guidance. The board in Pinellas County faced calls from a coalition of groups for a 60-day mask mandate. And in the Florida Keys, Monroe County's board also was expected to discuss a mask policy Tuesday.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

227K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Education Department#Republican#Leon County Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Florida Statetalesbuzz.com

A Florida teacher who couldn’t get vaccinated because of her cancer treatment died of COVID-19. Her union says she caught it from her classroom, which had no mask mandate.

Florida elementary school teacher Kelly Peterson died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. She was advised not to get a COVID-19 vaccine by her doctor due to her leukemia treatment. Her sister and union believes Peterson got infected in the classroom, where masks were not mandatory. Visit Insider’s homepage for more...
Educationbloomberglaw.com

Fight Over Florida School Masks Grows as Student Cases Surge (2)

More Florida schools are considering defying Governor Ron DeSantis ’s ban on mask mandates as virulent strains of Covid-19 forced officials to isolate thousands of students just days into the new school year. Districts who buck the governor’s order should be prepared to face. punishment. after the state’s education board...
Educationwkyufm.org

As Delta Variant Spreads, Republicans Criticize Beshear’s School Mask Mandate

Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s school mask mandate as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and kids are returning to school. Beshear issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in Kentucky public schools. Republican...
EducationMSNBC

To block mask rules, DeSantis threatens school officials' salaries

With each passing day, Florida's COVID crisis intensifies as infection totals grow and hospitals fill. In a development reminiscent of the spring of 2020, state officials have reportedly requested hundreds of ventilators from the federal government, to help struggling COVID patients breathe. By some accounts, health officials in Florida have...
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools. Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at.
Summit, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Some New Jersey School Districts Reopen Classrooms As State’s COVID Numbers Rise

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID numbers in New Jersey are reaching the highest they’ve been since May. It comes as some school districts reopen classrooms for the new school year, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday. With their backpacks and masks on, students in Chatham headed back to school. Middle schoolers in Summit left with smiles on their faces. “It was way better than being virtual. I could see my friends and teachers,” said 7th grader Eilon Behiri. “I’m looking forward to learning new things in my new classes,” said 6th grader Anna Harrison. “This pandemic has just been outrageous for these poor kids. So, I think...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Quarantine policy for unvaccinated students gets update from Ann Arbor schools

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools is now requiring unvaccinated students to quarantine 10 days if they are identified as close contacts to individuals with COVID-19. The district provided the update to its quarantine policy Wednesday, Aug. 25, after “close consultation and with the support of the Washtenaw County Health Department,” Superintendent Jeanice Swift said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy