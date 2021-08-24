Cancel
Nick Flynn Shares "This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire"

Cover picture for the articleIt's a searing memoir on how childhood spills into parenthood. Nick Flynn joined us to talk about his latest memior--"This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire." When he was seven years old, his mother set fire to their house. The event loomed large in his imagination for years, but it’s only after having a child of his own that he understands why. He returns with his young daughter to the landscape of his youth, reflecting on how his feral childhood has him still in its reins, and forms his memories into lyrical bedtime stories populated by the both sinister and wounded Mister Mann.

