Dermatologist Tim Ioannides MD puts people over profits

Cosmetic procedures are more popular than they have ever been and there are a number of factors which has contributed to this. The main reason why we are seeing so many people have these surgeries and procedures done is the fact that we care more than ever before about beauty and the way that we look. Additionally we have seen so may of the taboos which once existed around these procedures disappear. Back in the 90s so many people felt that any kind of beauty treatment was risky, but safer practices and more regulation has changed this entirely. It is also worth mentioning that costs have come down, owing to the rising demand in the industry.