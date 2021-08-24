Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy disappeared over the weekend, as mysteriously as it arrived, after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community.

The rubber ducky was removed from the harbor sometime Saturday, likely because of concerns about Tropical Storm Henri, Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given was quoted as saying in the Bangor Daily News.

Despite the weather concerns, Given said, people were upset to see the duck leave the harbor.

The duck's arrival in the harbor two weekends ago was, and remains, a mystery. But Given said she received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible.

“JOY simply is fowl play. In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences," the letter said. “Nothing embodies childhood more than being in a warm bath with your rubber ducky – the joy of not having a care in the world other than having to remember to wash behind our ears.”

Will the ducky return? That's not known — but the letter alluded to the duck landing somewhere else after Belfast.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

227K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducky#Weather#The Bangor Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Maine StateBoston Magazine

The World Is in Crisis; A Giant Rubber Duck Is in Maine

From whence has it come at a time like this? And for whom?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. There is a giant inflatable rubber duck in Maine. The duck, as you may have heard, stands some...
Maine StateWPFO

Rubber bird is a mystery, but Maine town thinks it's just ducky

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. [Stable flies...
Belfast, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

A Mysterious Giant Rubber Ducky Brings Joy To Belfast Harbor

So the question is, who put the big yellow duck in Belfast Harbor?. Why? 'Cause, we'd like to thank them. That's all. Since this past Saturday morning, a giant 25-foot tall rubber ducky has been moored in Belfast Harbor. The ducky is big enough to fit into the Jolly Green Giant's bathtub, and now one seems to mind.
Islesboro, MEWGME

Giant rubber duck resurfaces in Islesboro

ISLESBORO (WGME) -- The 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy has reappeared off the Maine coast. The duck had disappeared from Belfast Harbor on Saturday. Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?. Tuesday, Joy was spotted in Islesboro. The origins of the duck remain a mystery. Belfast Harbor...
Maine Statefoxwilmington.com

How a Giant Rubber Ducky Wound Up in Popular Maine Harbor Is a Joyous Mystery

The folks in a Maine town have been stumped by how a 25-foot inflatable yellow rubber ducky wound up in the Belfast Harbor. No one really knows where the duck came from or who anchored it in the harbor, but what everyone would agree on is that the mysterious duck is bringing lots of happiness to the locals and tourists in the coastal community.
Louisville, KYFranklin Favorite

Taking Flight

A young south Logan owl had a second chance at life recently when a few caring people took the time to help after a farming accident almost claimed it. On Tuesday, Aug. 24th, Mac, named after the McCuddy Homestead off of Boars Road, was released into the wild after spending close to three months getting well from surgery at Raptor Rehab of Kentucky in Louisville. Mac suffered a severe injury at the farm of Adam and Becky Scales when he was found on the ground after a shed was moved.
Animalsksl.com

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo (Ayra Kay, YouTube) — THE LONDON ZOO — If you've ever been to a zoo, you know at least three things are true: you'll smell more manure than you wish, there will be more strollers than you thought possible, and any and all the big cats will be asleep and/or ignoring everyone.
AnimalsBBC

Family of ducks waddles through University of Nottingham library

A family of ducks needed to be ushered out of a university library after waddling their way in. The mother and her ducklings were "totally calm and unflustered" as they wandered around the atrium of the University of Nottingham's George Green Library. The unexpected visitors made their way in through...
Animalsabc27.com

Rubber Duckie Race for The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development

The annual Rubber Duckie Race for the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development is supported by ReBath. This fundraising event features fun, games, food, and of course thousands of rubber duckies racing down the river. We learned more about the event from Jon Witmer from ReBath and a Leah, a parent of Elle, a Schreiber Center child.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Verona boy reels in rare foot-long goldfish

Oh, carp -- someone set a goldfish loose in a body of water they weren't supposed to. Cash Geiger caught a foot-long goldfish while fishing at the Fireman's Park pond in August, an email from his father Jason to the Press said. Goldfish, classified as carassius auratus and in the same family as koi fish, are considered a restricted invasive species in Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources' website states.
AnimalsThe Independent

Shark leaps out of ocean and spins in the air behind unsuspecting surfer

A teenage surfer catching the waves in South Carolina was upstaged by a shark leaping out of the water behind him. The incredible footage, captured by Kaci Allen, shows the predator jumping up behind her son’s surfboard before spinning in the air a number of times. Ethan is completely unaware...
Animalsmiamivalleytoday.com

Rubber ducky, you’re the one

Bob Graeser wrangles the first-place duck in Saturday’s annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. The annual fundraiser saw more than 1,800 ducks participate. This year’s fastest duck was purchased by French Oil. Second place went to a duck purchased by Mike and Pam Brookhart. Third place was Nancy Luce’s duck. For a complete list of this year’s winning ducks, please visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy