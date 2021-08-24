Cancel
College Sports

Paolo Banchero signs with sports agency to pursue NIL opportunities

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero has signed with CAA Basketball to pursue name, image and likeness endorsement and sponsorship opportunities.

Banchero, who committed to Duke in August 2020, is the latest player to join an agency following legislation enabling collegiate athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. As the third-ranked player in the class, Banchero is a prime candidate to earn future endorsement deals.

The five-star recruit opted out of playing at O’Dea High School in Washington last season. However, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state two seasons ago as a junior after averaging 22.6 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocked shots.

Banchero is considered a potential No. 1 pick next year.

He has been highly touted for his ability on both ends of the floor and has proved he can score at all three levels on the court. Banchero projects to be a difficult matchup in college given his size, 6 feet, 10 inches, and ability.

The recent legislation enabling collegiate athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness will likely go a long way in helping programs land big-time recruits over professional leagues. Certainly, Banchero figures to cash in this season at Duke.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

