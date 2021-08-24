James May’s ‘Asian Parsnip’ Gin | Unboxing and Review (Video)

Few spirits present an opportunity for specific, regional marketing quite the way that gin does, thanks to the nature of gin botanicals. Those “botanicals,” of course, are the term we use to describe all the herbs, spices, fruits and flavorings that distillers use to turn neutral grain spirits into the elixir known as gin—the paints applied to the neutral canvas of ethanol that makes gin what it is. The botanical side of gin has always offered opportunities to differentiate your product, whether by embracing unusual flavors or by rooting your gin in a sense of place, by using botanicals from a single point of origin. There’s a great degree of freedom to be had, because beyond the omnipresent nature of juniper (the one “necessary” botanical), the rest of the formula is entirely up to you.