Harvey Nichols has just launched a childrenswear range – and it’s available to shop in-store and online now

(Harvey Nichols)

When it comes to luxury shopping, Harvey Nichols department store knows a thing or two about exactly that, as it’s world renowned for its exclusive edit of world’s most prestigious brands.

But surprisingly enough, there is one thing that it actually had been lacking among its offering of womens and menswear, the food hall and beauty – and that’s childrenswear.

Recently launched online and now in its famous flagship in Knightsbridge, as well as other outposts including Edinburgh, Manchester and Leeds, the department store is now a must-visit for kitting out your little darlings, so whether it’s for everyday essentials, like T-shirts and jeans or just new sneakers, it’s all here.

The newly added department features the same much-loved designer brands you’ll find in the adult section, including international and contemporary brands such as Givenchy, Balmain and Chloé, along with more casual brands including Moschino to Basicforkidz.

(Harvey Nichols)

If you’re a parent that just loves to dress your little ones just like you, well that’s easily done too with the likes of the mini-me edit from brands like Zimmermann. The brand pays homage to its adult line, but here ranges in size from 1 year olds to 10. Each of its feminine designs, from playsuits to ruffled dresses with tie shoulder straps, is adorned with paisley prints and florals, or pretty broderie anglaise, so you’ll little girl doesn’t have to long to wear your clothes anymore, she can wear her own that match.

But if it’s boys who want to look like their dad, look to the likes of Polo Ralph Lauren or Stone Island. The Polo range features the brand’s signature shirts and polo tops, as well as crew neck tees and sweatshirt and jogging bottom matching separates, so he can look like just his idol, whatever the occasion.

For families with multiple age ranges, Harvey Nichols kids covers all ages too, from newborn and babies to children and it goes right up to teenagers. So newborns can get their first fix of designer labels with a luxurious collared Versace logo cotton babygrow, which of course comes in either pink or blue, while you can kit out teenagers (who will most likely prefer to think they’ve not been inspired by their parents) will loved things like this simple Balmain logo T-shirt – a simple yet bold statement.

Ralph Lauren Polo features many of its classic items, from caps to shirts in mini sizes (Harvey Nichols)

If it’s classical style you’re after, look to Burberry kids, where you’ll find plenty of outfits and separates in the classic print, like this Burberry trench coat. Complete with the signature print inside, gun flaps, storm shields, classic belt and detachable hood for practicality, it’s available from age 3 right up to 14 years old.

While if you’re after something that’s all about bright and bold colours, you can’t go wrong with Stella McCartney. The line infuses playful and youthful colourful prints with beautiful designs and varies in ages from months up to 14 years. Choose from super cute embroidered dresses, tops or even a blue daisy embroidered grey tracksuit.

But if it’s footwear you’re after, that’s been catered for too, with designs from Golden Goose, Veja and Axel Arigato. If you’re an Alexander MCQueen fan and love the oversized sneaker design, you can kit your kid out in them too, and they come in four colourways.

The range is also perfect for gifting, as who wouldn’t love to unwrap something as special as what’s on offer here. For practical and gorgeous newborn baby gifts, look to the Mori bundles of supremely soft sleepsuits, sleeping bag, hat, blanket and muslin in a lovely unisex stripe.

Whatever it is you’re after for your little ones, you’ll find it at Harvey Nichols.

