Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Reveal Trailer

Check out the reveal trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, available on February 22, 2022. Sister of Shapes, Sword-Breaker, Witch Queen - which of my many names lives on your lips as you weave your story around me? Even as you tread carefully through my courtyard, among those who worship the Light I have gifted, would you deny me the virtue of this power? Your answers are telling, Guardian. Ponder them and question those who promise you clarity in the face of all you see here. Listen as their voice wavers. And as you lift your new steel from the heart of your forge, ask yourself, "What force wields you?" I await you, Guardian. Step into my Throne World and behold the truth.