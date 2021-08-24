Cancel
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Reveal Trailer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the reveal trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, available on February 22, 2022. Sister of Shapes, Sword-Breaker, Witch Queen - which of my many names lives on your lips as you weave your story around me? Even as you tread carefully through my courtyard, among those who worship the Light I have gifted, would you deny me the virtue of this power? Your answers are telling, Guardian. Ponder them and question those who promise you clarity in the face of all you see here. Listen as their voice wavers. And as you lift your new steel from the heart of your forge, ask yourself, "What force wields you?" I await you, Guardian. Step into my Throne World and behold the truth.

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen presents a spectacular trailer and confirms its date on PC and consoles

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the fourth major expansion of the popular multiplayer first-person shooter from Bungie, already has a release date. So they have announced those responsible, confirming that the new content belonging to the trilogy on Darkness will be available on February 22, 2022 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia. All this through a spectacular cinematic trailer that you can see heading this news and in which we get to know more closely such a shocking universe dominated by The Witch Queen.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen teaser shows a very intimidating Savathûn, who is taller than Lady D

Bungie is set to properly reveal the next major Destiny 2 expansion tomorrow, and in the lead up they've issued the above 15 second teaser trailer. As has already been established, the new adventure will prominently feature Savathûn as the antagonist, who has managed to get onto most Guardians' shit lists due to her apocalyptic treatment of the Last City. That's Savathûn in the trailer above, listlessly bathing in a lake littered with corpses. Nice.
Bungie Shares Teaser for Next Destiny 2 Expansion - The Witch Queen

A larger reveal is planned for tomorrow. Bungie announced today that they will host a special Destiny 2 showcase event. This showcase will air on August 24 (tomorrow) at 9AM (PT) through Bungie's Twitch page. It will focus on the upcoming major expansion for the game, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. This expansion is slated to arrive in early 2022.
Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Different Editions, Bungie 30th Anniversary Event Details Revealed

Bungie is turning 30 this year, and to commemorate this very special anniversary the developer has detailed some very special plans for its biggest title. Their latest livestream revealed much about Season of the Lost, which added the BattlEye anti-cheat software in a security update. It also gave players a first look at The Witch Queen. If you’re planning on picking it up, Bungie has announced the Destiny 2 The Witch Queen different editions that will be available, as well as some of the plans for Bungie’s 30th Anniversary event!
Destiny 2: Atlas Skew locations (Week 1) — Tracing the Stars I

“Tracing the Stars” is a quest chain that you’ll receive in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost after completing your first Astral Alignment activity. It entails looking for objects that can triangulate the location of a Techeun, a Tech Witch lieutenant of Mara Sov. You’ll need to locate five of these to finish the objective. Here’s our Destiny 2: Season of the Lost guide to help you find the week 1 Atlas Skew locations for “Tracing the Stars I.”

