Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Man dropped off at St. Louis hospital after shooting

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives in St. Louis City are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital Tuesday. Around 11 a.m., a man suffering from a gunshot to his torso was dropped off at a St. Louis City hospital. The car who took the man to get help sped off before police arrived. Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released but police believe the shooting started in the county.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy