Cyber Attacks Make Working From Home Costly for German Businesses: Report

Cybersecurity breaches have become an increasingly regular and unfortunate business reality. Most recently, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) suffered a cybersecurity incident affecting over 40 million current, former and prospective customers, due in part to compromised credentials on its secure access points. The data stolen from T-Mobile includes names, Social Security Numbers, phone numbers and date of birth. This treasure trove is all that a would-be hacker needs to compromise the phones of those customers, whether by SIM swapping or social engineering attacks. This matters because hackers are also targeting small and medium businesses and government agencies, with phishing, SIM swapping and business email compromise (BEC) on a frequent basis. No business operates without these threats to their business looming as they secure access for an increasingly connected, work-from-anywhere workforce.