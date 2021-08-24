Cancel
Cyber Attacks Make Working From Home Costly for German Businesses: Report

By Carolynn Look
Insurance Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking from home during the pandemic cost German companies some 53 billion euros ($62 billion) worth of damages from cyber attacks, according to estimates by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research. Overall damages hit a record 224 billion euros last year, more than double the value reported in a 2019...

