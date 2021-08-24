Texans fan base near top of list of in-game alcohol sales, according to survey

No surprise here: Texans fans like to drink when they go to games. The folks at FinanceBuzz.com, surveyed more than 1,500 fans across the country, asking how much they spend on concessions when they go to NFL games. The survey made sure to get at least 20 fans from each team, then weighted the results for their survey, so it's not necessarily a large sample size, but it does portray Texans fans as big spenders.