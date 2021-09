A dog is called a man’s best friend for a reason. They are the embodiment of unconditional love and a source of entertainment. Their paws leave an indelible mark on our hearts. Our existence is sprinkled with moments of joy that our dogs bring when life is sometimes a bit too much to handle. In all the complicatedness the world brings, dogs can give a sense of simplicity. They show us what is important: to love without judgment and appreciate the little things in life. They can silence all the noise by just being there with you. And the beauty of this all? They aren’t even aware of their importance.